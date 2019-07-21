Kevin J. Christian HASLET--On Sunday, June 23, 2019, PFC Kevin J. Christian, devoted and cherished son, passed while on deployment at the young age of 21. Kevin was born Feb. 12, 1998, in San Luis Obispo, Calif., to parents, Deborah and James. One of his early accomplishments was becoming the first Boy Scout to earn the rank of Eagle in Troop 2020. Kevin studied engineering at University of North Texas and, in April 2018, he became part of the 1% to join the military to serve and protect our country and defend our freedom. While serving in Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, Kevin was awarded the Army Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and qualified as an expert with his assigned weapons. In preparation for deployment, he was named Soldier of the Battle based on his determination and leadership skills. Kevin was a light in many people's lives. He was known for his quick wit and shining spirit. Kevin was preceded in death by both parents and an abundance of family members.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019