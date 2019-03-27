Home

Kevin H. Bramlett

Kevin H. Bramlett Obituary
Kevin H. Bramlett FORT WORTH--Kevin H. Bramlett, 60, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Kevin was born Sept. 6, 1958, in Fort Worth to Ina and Harley Bramlett. Kevin met the love of his life, Gail Hoffmann, right out of high school. They married July 11, 1981, and Kevin has taken care of her and his family ever since. He was a caregiver at heart, taking care for both his parents before they passed away. Kevin's hobbies included fishing, motorcycles, reading and collecting Native American Jewelry and pottery. He was a jack-of-all-trades, but he specialized in woodworking. He spent the last 18 years working at Woodard Builders Supply Co. His family and friends will miss his presence dearly. SURVIVORS: Wife, Gail Bramlett; sisters-in-law, Susan and husband, Jim Murray, Jackie and husband, Butch Broadus; two nieces; one nephew; and many other extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 27, 2019
