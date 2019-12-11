|
Kevin P. Booth NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Kevin Patrick Booth was born March 17, 1989, in North Richland Hills and passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. SERVICE: Visitation at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, with a celebration of life beginning at 2 p.m., at Center of Joy Church of God in Christ, 13517 Alta Vista Road, Roanoke, Texas, 76262, with Thomas TenEyck presiding. Kevin was a graduate of L.D. Bell High School. Kevin loved camping with his friends and playing his guitar. He was also a history buff and enjoyed researching our family genealogy. He enjoyed long conversations with his friend and nephew, Nick. He loved gardening and had quite an impressive cactus collection. He loved children and animals and was all around a kind person. Kevin was preceded in death by his father Gary Paul Johnson. SURVIVORS: Kevin is survived by his mother, Sharon Booth; siblings, Christine Booth, Jeremy Booth, Eric Johnson, Christopher Johnson and Patrick Johnson; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces; and a nephew.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 11, 2019