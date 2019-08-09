Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blessing Funeral Home
401 Elm Street
Mansfield, TX 76063
(817) 473-1555
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Blessing Funeral Home
401 Elm Street
Mansfield, TX 76063
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Fabian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Scott Fabian


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Scott Fabian Obituary
Kevin Scott Fabian GODLEY -- Kevin Scott Fabian, 53, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: BBQ luncheon 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 11 at the Fabian home in Mansfield. MEMORIALS: The Kidney Foundation, The Salvation Army or . Kevin, aka "Shorty" or "Flash", was born May 6, 1966 to Suzanne and Herbert Fabian, the youngest of 3 sons. He had a heart of gold and tended cattle with the compassion of a shepherd. He was preceded in death by his mom and dad. SURVIVORS: Larry and Laurie, Keith and Robin, nieces and nephew, Jenni, David, Savannah and Elizabeth; along with the little ones who looked forward to his gingerbread cookies at Christmas. He also leaves behind his beloved pets, Jill and Cindy.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now