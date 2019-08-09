|
Kevin Scott Fabian GODLEY -- Kevin Scott Fabian, 53, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: BBQ luncheon 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 11 at the Fabian home in Mansfield. MEMORIALS: The Kidney Foundation, The Salvation Army or . Kevin, aka "Shorty" or "Flash", was born May 6, 1966 to Suzanne and Herbert Fabian, the youngest of 3 sons. He had a heart of gold and tended cattle with the compassion of a shepherd. He was preceded in death by his mom and dad. SURVIVORS: Larry and Laurie, Keith and Robin, nieces and nephew, Jenni, David, Savannah and Elizabeth; along with the little ones who looked forward to his gingerbread cookies at Christmas. He also leaves behind his beloved pets, Jill and Cindy.
