|
|
Kevin Wayne Jackson WEATHERFORD--Kevin Wayne Jackson, 49, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at White's Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford, Texas, 76086. Following the service, there will be a meal at Emmanuel Church, 2910 Bethel Road, Weatherford, Texas, 76087. Kevin was born March 4, 1970, in Fort Worth to Larry Michael and Ruby Laverne "Sue" Jackson. He was a child of God who volunteered for Operation Orphans for 22 years. Kevin enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting pool, and dancing with his lovely wife. He graduated from Castleberry High School, where he played football. Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nelda Jane Jackson, Hollis Odell Jackson, Jim Cates, and Jean Cates; and his father-in-law, Robert Leroy Klofkorn. SURVIVORS: Wife, Sonnet Jackson; daughters, Cheyeanne Jackson and Cherakee Jackson; stepdaughter, Samantha Weiss; stepson, Michael Weiss; mother, Ruby Laverne "Sue" Jackson; father, Larry Michael Jackson; stepmother, Brenda Jackson; siblings, Mikey Jackson, Bryce Jackson, Myranda Jackson, and Amber Cole; three grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020