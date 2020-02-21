|
Kiet Tuan Tran ARLINGTON -- Kiet Tuan Tran, age 49, passed away unexpectedly on Friday February 14, 2020. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Sat., Feb. 22, Grand Prairie Funeral Home. Visitation: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Kiet was born July 24, 1970 in Vietnam to Thai Tran and Chanh Tu Tran. Kiet graduated from San Angelo Central High School in 1988. He continued his education at the University of Arlington. He was an avid Tennis Player and formed many friendships over the years through various leagues he was a member of. Kiet was very involved with his family, who he lovingly referred to as The Clan, and friends. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Hanh Do Tran; parents, Thai and Chanh Tran; sister, Chau Tran and her husband, John Brower; nephew, Logan Brower; older brother, Thanh Stough and his wife, Bong Stough and their children; sister, Lan Tran and her family; along with members of his extended family who reside in Calif., DFW and San Angelo, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 21, 2020