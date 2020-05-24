Kim Allen Mote
1950 - 2020
Kim Allen Mote GRAPEVINE--Kim Allen Mote was born in Shields Township, Ill., at Great Lakes Naval Hospital on April 25, 1950. Raised an Army brat, he moved frequently, living in Germany, Alaska, and around the United States. He attended Texas A&M as a member of the Corps of Cadets and upon graduation was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, continuing his family's military legacy in service to the United States. Before graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Building Construction, Kim met the love of his life, Marie Landgraf. They were married shortly after his graduation and before reporting to officer camp. Kim served in the U.S. Army for over 20 years, stationed in Germany (twice), Korea, and the Virginia Military Institute (VMI); he achieved Ranger Corps status, Jump Master, Airborne, Legion of Merit and the rank of lieutenant colonel before retirement. He transitioned into a successful civilian career in waste management; later serving the City of Fort Worth for over 10 years, before retiring a second time to spend time with family, traveling, volunteering, and tooling around in his Volvo convertible. SURVIVORS: Mr. Mote is survived by his loving wife of almost 48 years, Marie; their daughters, Leslie Grant and Leah Harris and their spouses; sister, Sharon Franke. Kim is also survived by his enthusiastic grandchildren, Caroline, Reagan and Graham; numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He has instilled his love of family, service, and travel into the family he leaves behind. FUNERAL MASS: A private funeral Mass will be held and at a later date interment service at DFW National Cemetery in Dallas with Military Honors. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Habitat for Humanity, 9333 N. Normandale St., Fort Worth, TX, where he was a Green Hat volunteer; or Army Emergency Relief, 2530 Christal Drive, Suite #13161, Arlington, VA.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
