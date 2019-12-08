|
Kim Sullivan FORT WORTH--Kim Sullivan, 64, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at her home in Fort Worth. TWO CELEBRATIONS: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Mount Olivet Chapel and one celebration in Colorado. MEMORIALS: The family has designated the Alpha-1 Foundation (alpha1.org) for memorial contributions. Kimberly Thompson Sullivan was born Aug. 6, 1955, to Stan and Betty Thompson of Sedalia, Colo. Kim graduated from Castle Rock's Douglas County High School in 1974 and continued to live and work in Douglas County until meeting her future husband, Timothy Sullivan, while working at a sub shop in Sedalia. Kim and Tim married and lived in Aurora, Colo. where they lovingly raised their son, Court, until moving to Fresno, Calif. In December of 1995, they left Fresno and moved to Fort Worth, Texas, where she proudly called home until her death. Kim was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley Lorraine Thompson and Betty Joanne Heiden. SURVIVORS: Her husband, Tim; son, Court; brother, Terry Thompson and wife, Cindy, of Colorado; cousin, Cindy Pattalochi of Wyoming; five nieces; one nephew; and numerous other loving family members.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 8, 2019