Kimberly Ann McBride ARLINGTON -- Kimberly Ann McBride, 33, passed away February 5, 2020. FUNERAL: 2 p.m., Sat., Feb. 15, Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Kim was born January 21, 1987 in Fort Worth to Andrew Owen Williams and Bobbie Baca Williams Mattox. She was a Pre-Olympian in Taikwando before an injury ended her dream. Kim worked as a waitress and massage therapist. She had a huge heart, was spontaneous, full of laughter and spread positivity. Kim lit up any room she entered and was always there to take care of others. She went above and beyond making everyone always feel special, often putting others before herself. In her free time, she enjoyed the outdoors and loved to fish. Shopping-Bath and Body Works and makeup was a favorite pastime as well, not only for herself, but for everyone she loved. She loved watching movies. Kim's biggest priority was her family and being with them. Her dream was to be a mother, and she loved her miracle baby, Shaylie more than anything. She was a devoted and wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. Kim was preceded in death by her grandparents, Delores Marie Williams and William E. Williams; and her aunts, Cathleen Rose Williams and Karen Johnson. SURVIVORS: Husband, Chris McBride; daughter, Shaylie Autumn McBride; step-children, Hunter Bowmin McBride and Neveah Grace McBride; mother, Bobbie Baca Williams Mattox; father, Andrew Owen Williams; brother, Brad Fisher and wife, Alexandra; grandparents, Roberta and Charles Johnson and Danny and Janie Baca; mother-in-law, Sharon McBride; father-in-law, Terry McBride and wife, Julie; uncles, Donnie Williams and Bob Williams and wife, Mary; and numerous other family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 14, 2020