Kimberly Darrow FORT WORTH--Kimberly Hansen Darrow passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, following a valiant two-year battle with a respiratory illness. Kim was born July 6, 1955, in Los Angeles, Calif., to the late Alfred Linsday "Lynn" Hansen and Jean Fetter Hansen. In 1966, Kim's father accepted a job in Fort Worth, and the family was off to a new life in Texas. In no time at all, Kim was speaking with a Texas accent. Two of the highlights of her teenaged years were the joys of owning a horse, and later, learning to drive a car. After graduating from Eastern Hills High School, she attended Tarrant County College then later transferred to Stephen F. Austin State University. Kim was a skilled baker of pies and sometimes donated as many as five of her creations at family holiday gatherings. With a large backyard, she was motivated to be a good gardener and was pleased to be given an award by her neighborhood garden club. Marriage produced two daughters. Kim will be remembered as loving and giving. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who will be missed so very much by family and friends. Kim was preceded in death by her newborn twin sister, Karen Grace; her sister, Kathryn; and her father, Lynn. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Michelle Darrow Luong (Nam) and Melissa Darrow Randolph (Joseph); mother, Jean Hansen, all of Fort Worth; brother, Eric Hansen of Dallas; and grandchildren, Emily, Joey and Isabella. SERVICE: Sadly, there will be no funeral service at this time. MEMORIALS: Anyone wishing to donate in Kim's memory, we humbly suggest Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth or to a . GREENWOOD CREMATION SOCIETY 3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, TX 76107, 817-336-0584 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020