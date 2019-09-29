|
Kimberly Kaye Hood ALEDO--Kimberly Kaye Hood of Aledo, Texas, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Guys Mills, Pa. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service for Kimberly will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 4013 Linkcrest Drive, Aledo, Texas, 76008. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations can be made to a no kill animal shelter in your area. Kimberly was born Aug. 29, 1971, to James and Ella Stanton in Arlington, Texas. Kimberly graduated from Trinity High School in Euless, Texas, in 1989. Kimberly enjoyed the time she had with her family, going on vacations to the beach, especially in Port Aransas. Kimberly was known for her bubbly personality and her passion for life. She had a big heart and was always willing to help. Kimberly was preceded in death by her mother, Ella "Butch" Stanton; and her grandfather, Vernon E. Stanton. SURVIVORS: Kimberly is survived by her husband, T.C. Hood of Aledo, Texas; her father, James E. Stanton of Weatherford; daughter, Harley Ray of Aledo, Texas; son, Alexander Hood of Visalia, Calif.; and sister, Rhonda Ensey of Weatherford.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019