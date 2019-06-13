Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tree of Life Funeral Directors
1051 S. Handley Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76112
(817) 451-5433
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Holloway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly Lasha Holloway

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kimberly Lasha Holloway Obituary
Kimberly Lasha Holloway FORT WORTH -- Ms. Kimberly Lasha Holloway, 45, transitioned from time into eternity on June 8, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: High Noon, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Community Missionary Baptist Church, 1125 E. Jessamine Street; You may visit Kim Friday from Noon to 5 p.m., at Tree of Life and the family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m., at the church. SURVIVORS: Her Beloved Children, Cas'Ston Holloway and Ca'Lub Holloway; her Loving Mother, Judy C. Williams (Charles); three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now