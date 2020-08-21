King Stewart Hamilton FORT WORTH King Stewart Hamilton one of the coolest cats on the planet, brother, best friend, cheerleader, running buddy, partner in crime and lover of life played his last home game Monday Aug. 10, 2020, one month after his 60th birthday on July 8, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Greenwood Chapel. Visitation: 9 a.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers donations in King's memory may be made to www.mhmrfoundation.org
Click Donate on Home page & make your gift to "Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities." King Stewart Hamilton was born in Fort Worth and a lifelong resident. He will be lovely remembered as a kind, gentle, sensitive, thoughtful, sweetheart of a man that had no filters, who never met a stranger and truly loved everyone and loved telling them so. He will be severely missed by everyone who knew him, worked with him, met him and so dearly loved him from his work family and friends at ABG Fulfillment, to all the staff at Arlington Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center and counselors from Disabilities Services of MHMR of Tarrant County. Known by Mr. King, Kingo Wingo and King Kong, he was a lover of: pretty women, live music, burgers, beer, Bloody Mary's, good food, fishing, dogs, TCU Football, the Dallas Cowboys, God and his beloved Texas Rangers Baseball team. His absence and larger than life personality will create a void so deep rooted in love that it will be hard to fill. RIP King Stewart Hamilton. King was preceded in death by his mother, Ann R. Quinn. SURVIVORS: Brothers, Christopher Hamilton Quinn and Trey Quinn and his wife, Amy Quinn and their children, Olivia and Hudson.