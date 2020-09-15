Kingston Dammond
June 26, 2007 - September 9, 2020
Grapevine, Texas - Born on the morning of June 26, 2007, Kingston Averi Dominic Dammond left this Earth on the evening of September 9, 2020 at the tender age of 13. "King" was a young man full of life, love, and happiness who left a mark on everyone he came in contact with. During his life, he was the greatest son, brother, nephew, grandson, great-grandson, friend, and teammate. His light continues to be held by his mother Melissa and his father Dante, sisters Keira "Kiwi" and Misha, extended family, and his many friends. Visitation was held at Compass Christian Church located at 2600 Hall-Johnson Road Colleyville, TX 76034 on Monday September 14th from 6-8pm. Condolences and offerings of love can be made at http://gf.me/u/yx4mvc