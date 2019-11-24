Home

Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
(817) 498-5894
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
View Map
Kip Casey Roberts Obituary
Kip Casey Roberts FORT WORTH--Kip Casey Roberts went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Monday at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home with a viewing an hour prior. He will be laid to rest in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park at a later date. Kip was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Calvin Roberts, and his sister, Mello-Delaine Kinnaird. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his mother, Juanita Roberts; brother, Terry Roberts; sister, Karen Lane; niece, Tara Lane; and nephew, Adam Kinnaird.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 24, 2019
