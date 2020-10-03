1/
Kirby Rogers
1964 - 2020
Kirby Rogers
March 19, 1964 - September 30, 2020
Kenedy, Texas - On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, Kirby Rogers, loving father of 3 children, passed away at age 56.
Kirby was born March 19, 1964, in Kenedy, Texas to Kenneth and Annadel Rogers.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Kirby is survived by his 3 children, Kendel, Kaylee, and Jack who he dearly loved, his brother Kirk (Pam) Rogers of Haslet Texas, sister Karissa (Patrick) Jarzombek of Falls City Texas, Sallie (Roy) Erwin of Kyote Texas and many nieces, nephews, cousins.
He graduated from the University of Texas in Austin and worked for GTE, Verizon, and various other mergers.
Kirby loved spending his Saturday afternoons watching Longhorn football, working in his garden or supporting his children in their endeavors. He loved his family, being outdoors, and making people smile. His goofy smile, compassionate personality, and generous spirit will be deeply missed.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. followed by The Holy Rosary on Monday, October 5th, 2020 at Eckols Funeral Home, 420 W. Live Oak St., Kenedy, Texas. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 6,2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Kenedy, Texas.
The family encourages attendees to wear colors to rejoice in the celebration of his beautiful life. The family also asks in lieu of flowers to donate to the American Diabetes Association to promote research and education of diabetes. You can support directly through the link provided: https://www.gofundme.com/f/donation-to-ada-in-memory-of-kirby-rogers


Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Rosary
07:00 PM
Eckols Funeral Home, Inc.
