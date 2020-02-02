|
|
Klaus Zollner WEATHERFORD--Klaus Zollner passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the age of 67. VISITATION: 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Russell Hall in Sansom Park. Klaus was born Feb. 13, 1952, in Germany. He grew up in Fort Wayne, Ind., where he met his wife, Donna, who preceded him in death. Together they settled in Texas. Klaus later co-founded Wildflower Soaps with Donna and continued the business after her passing. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Amy Conway and Sarah Bryant; grandchildren, Dean, Jack, Emily, Michael and Nathan; great-grandson, Jasper; brother, Dieter Zollner; sister, Trudy DeFelice; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020