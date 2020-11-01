Kris J Eggspuehler
October 23, 2020
Bedford, Texas - Kris J. Eggspuehler (Tobin) went to be with the Lord and reunited with his father and two sisters in heaven on October 23, 2020 after a serious motorcycle accident.
Kris loved riding his Harley with the wind blowing across his face while motoring down the open highway. He was on a motorcycle trip in Arkansas when he sustained life threatening injuries, and succumbed after two months in intensive care.
Kris was born in Rock Island, Illinois on October 2nd, 1948 to William and Margaret Eggspuehler. Growing up, Kris had 3 near fatal accidents before the age of 16, an indication of his adventurous spirit and boundless energy. An avid car enthusiast, Kris loved driving his classic orange Plymouth Prowler around the city.
His family moved to Fort Worth, Texas in 1962 after his mother's marriage to the late Mark Stevens, a well-known disc jockey known as "Marky Baby" on KFJZ Radio. Kris loved music and often assisted Mark at 'Sock Hops' spinning records as Mark was the MC.
It was love at first sight when he asked Bonnel Seyler to dance with him at an 9th grade dance at Rosemont Junior High. They were married on July 30, 1973. They were married 47 years and he never missed a day telling her how much he loved her.
Kris was known for his quick wit and effervescent personality, and he will be missed by all who knew him. He was always ready to lend a helping hand and loved helping people. Kris and Bonnel were members of Grace Revolution Church and devout Christians.
Kris loved automobiles and worked as parts manager for Autobahn Motor Cars before becoming a custom home builder and owning his own company, Tobin Homes, building homes in and around Fort Worth. He also teamed with his mother, Margi, an interior designer, in remodeling and decorating homes. They also decorated many homes in and around Fort Worth for the holiday season.
Kris loved his family and last October he arranged a family reunion at his condominium in Orange Beach, Alabama where all enjoyed their time together.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Eggspuehler, his sisters Kim Stevens and Charlotte Rhoda. Also by his favorite dogs: Trevor, a black Labrador Retriever, and Rocky, a West Highland Terrier.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Bonnel Eggspuehler; mother, Margi Goodman; stepfather, GerryGoodm an; brother, Kraig Eggspuehler and wife Gwen; sister, Kathy Cushing and husband Frank of Jackson, Mississippi; brother-in-law Dennis Seyler and wife Candy of Jonesboro, Arkansas; and many loving nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time due to the pandemic and contributions are encouraged to your favorite charity
.