Kristin Kayleigh Leitzman AZLE--Kristin Kayleigh Leitzman passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home in Azle, Texas. Kristin was born in San Antonio, Texas, on Aug. 1, 1986. She was known and adored by everyone as Kayleigh, or "KK" by her family. Kayleigh had a heart so full of joy and love. SURVIVORS: Kayleigh is survived by her father and mother, Frank Leitzman and Shelly Cisneros; her siblings, Mallory, Austin, Sydney and Luke. She is also survived by the love of her life, Brian Jordan. Her life will be remembered through the love she so powerfully exuded. Kayleigh was and always will be, truly, a beautiful soul.