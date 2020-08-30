1/1
Kristin Rohskopf
Kristin Rohskopf FORT WORTH--Katherine Kristin Morton Rohskopf, 48, died at her home on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, from an anaplastic astrocytoma. Kristin was born in 1972 to Michael T. Morton and Gail Humphrey Morton in Stone Mountain, Ga. In 2005, she and Thaddeus Rohskopf were married in Marietta, Ga. In 2011 they moved to Fort Worth, Texas. In May 2019, Kristin was diagnosed with a large brain tumor. Kristin was a kind, gentle soul, and will be remembered for how much she loved her boys. SURVIVORS: Sons, Morton and Henry Rohskopf; Thaddeus Rohskopf; father, Michael T. (Peg) Morton, GA; mother, Gail Harvey, GA; sister, Kara (Dan) Woodall, GA; stepsisters, Kathleen (Fred) Baber, NC, Margaret (John) Stagmeier, GA; Raina (Kyle) Kant, SC.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 30, 2020.
