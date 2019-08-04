Home

Kristine W. Glover

Kristine W. Glover SAGINAW -- Kristine W. Glover born February 27, 1958 passed away July 26, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: The Womens Club of Fort Worth, Friday, August 9, 2019. Come and go from 3 to 7 with family briefly speaking at 6. Kristy passed from small cell lung cancer at her home surrounded by many family, friends, and loved ones. Preceded in death by father, Richard William West; brother, Wesley Kip West and birth father, Albert Kirlin. SURVIVORS: Husband, Kenneth Taylor Glover; son, Taylor Payton Glover and wife, Gerrie; daughter, Jessica Ilene Johnson and husband, Richard; daughter, Jonnie Virginia Glover; grandchildren, Lorena, Payton, Taylor Dean, and Samuel Glover; mother, Helen Ilene West; siblings, Kae West Sutton, Albert Kim West, Wendy Sue West, William Brent West, Nancy Anne West. Also survived by many nieces and nephews that loved her.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019
