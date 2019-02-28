Home

Krystal R. Snodgrass-Hayes Obituary
Krystal R. Snodgrass-Hayes NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Krystal R. Snodgrass-Hayes, 36, passed away Feb. 22, 2019. MEMORIAL: 2 p.m. Saturday at Iglesia Bautista Calvario, 3839 St. Louis Ave., Fort. Worth, 76110. Krystal was born Jan. 31, 1983 to Kevin Snodgrass and Jeannie Walker in Richland Hills. She attended Richland High School. Krystal was free spirited, and will always be remembered by her family and friends. She was out spoken about her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ until the day she passed. SURVIVORS: husband, Christopher; children, Evangeline, Anthony Justice, and Ryder Rae; granddaughter, Elisha Rae; her parents; brother, James Edward; many other family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 28, 2019
