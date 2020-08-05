1/1
Kurt S. Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kurt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kurt S. Harris JOSHUA--Kurt S. Harris, 61, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Sunday at Laurel Land with visitation one hour prior. Born with a heart for service, Kurt became a first responder as a teenager, when he joined the Everman Fire Department. He then worked as a dispatcher for the Everman Police Department. Later, he obtained his peace officer's license and served as a Fort Worth marshal for 28 years before retiring. Still wanting to give back, he joined the Everman Police Department as a reserve police officer before ultimately retiring from there. During these decades, he still maintained his position on the fire department, becoming assistant chief. Kurt was preceded in death by his father, Verdo Harris; mother, Beverly Rutledge Harris; his father-in-law, Clarence Wheatley; and mother-in-law, Torine Wheatley. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 41 years, Gloria Harris; his beloved daughter, Casandra Harris; his brother, Kevin Harris and his wife, Brenda; his sister, Karen Walker and her husband, Tony; four nephews; his father's wife, Rosemary Harris; "Buddies For Life," Coby and Caleb Martinez; and numerous family and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
02:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Send Flowers
AUG
9
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved