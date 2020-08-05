Kurt S. Harris JOSHUA--Kurt S. Harris, 61, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Sunday at Laurel Land with visitation one hour prior. Born with a heart for service, Kurt became a first responder as a teenager, when he joined the Everman Fire Department. He then worked as a dispatcher for the Everman Police Department. Later, he obtained his peace officer's license and served as a Fort Worth marshal for 28 years before retiring. Still wanting to give back, he joined the Everman Police Department as a reserve police officer before ultimately retiring from there. During these decades, he still maintained his position on the fire department, becoming assistant chief. Kurt was preceded in death by his father, Verdo Harris; mother, Beverly Rutledge Harris; his father-in-law, Clarence Wheatley; and mother-in-law, Torine Wheatley. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 41 years, Gloria Harris; his beloved daughter, Casandra Harris; his brother, Kevin Harris and his wife, Brenda; his sister, Karen Walker and her husband, Tony; four nephews; his father's wife, Rosemary Harris; "Buddies For Life," Coby and Caleb Martinez; and numerous family and friends.