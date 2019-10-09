Home

Kyle Alexander Cook Obituary
Kyle Alexander Cook BEDFORD--Kyle Cook, 23, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Kyle was born in El Paso on Nov. 19, 1995. He moved to Saginaw in 2000 then settled in Bedford. He graduated from Trinity High School in Euless in 2015 where he was recipient of The Congressional Academic Scholastic Award and earned Pharmacy Technician Certification. Kyle also attended UNT in Denton. Kyle was loved by all he met. SURVIVORS: Survived by parents, Diana Cook of Bedford and Scott Cook of Saginaw; aunts and uncles, Nancy, Toni, Alma, Adela, Margarita, Mario, Ruben Almeida Ontiveros of Mexico, Tracy Cook-Pizzi of Gordon; grandfather, Harlan Cook Jr. of Lubbock; and a host of cousins in Mexico and Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 9, 2019
