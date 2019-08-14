|
Kyle Mark "Kim" Drollinger Jr. FORT WORTH--Kyle Mark "Kim" Drollinger Jr., 81, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Please come celebrate a life well lived from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Thompson's Bookstore, 900 Houston St., Fort Worth, on the basement level, The Rx. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Neighbors Animal Rescue, https://www.goodneighborsanimalrescue.org/ Kim was born in Wichita Falls in 1937 but made it to his beloved Fort Worth as soon as he could in 1940. Kim graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1956. He received a BA in Psychology in 1963 and later returned to TCU to complete the certification in ranch management. He retired from Lockheed Martin in 2002. Kim competed in bareback riding and bull riding as a teen and, once he wised up, was simply a lifelong fan of the sport. In addition to his treasured Fort Worth Stock Show rodeo, he traveled to other rodeos in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, New Mexico and Oregon. Kim was incredibly proud of each of his children, and the exceptional adults they have become and the great families they have raised. He cherished and supported Connie and shared her sense of adventure for over 30 years. He loved hanging out with family. Kim made friends everywhere he went and enjoyed spending time with those closest to him. He loved his animal family, especially his beloved dog, Blue, and never once raised an eyebrow when Connie brought home another chicken, cat, or dog to the house, permanent or as a foster. Well, if he did, he didn't let it show. SURVIVORS: Wife and partner, Connie Dees; children, Jean (Craig) Stevens, Anne Waters, Beth (Matt) Hoffacker, Tony (Darcus) Drollinger and Joe (Patty) Drollinger; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Christy Gideon and her son, Cameron; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends. Special thanks and love to Alan and Katherine Ware, ReNay Crist and Darin Martins for being amazing friends and helpers.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019