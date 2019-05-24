Home

Kyle Montgomery FORT WORTH -- Kyle Montgomery closed his book of life, Monday May 20. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Temple of Praise, C.E. Nickerson, pastor. WAKE: 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church. SURVIVORS: Mother, Gloria Green; birth Parents, Anthony Green and Herlinda Montgomery; brother, Tyre; sister, Zuri; grandfather, Linton Green; special aunt caregiver, Karen Green; special cousin, Chasmin Jenkins and a host of other relatives.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 24, 2019
