L. Dewayne Burney AZLE--L. Dewayne Burney, 71, won the victory when he peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Lakeside. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Dewayne was born Oct. 19, 1948, in Fort Worth to Leslie and Carrie Monett Burney. He graduated salutatorian from Springtown High School. He married Marsha Dewveall on July 3, 1969, and they were blessed with two daughters. Dewayne worked at Greenwood Funeral Home from 1973 2011, retiring as administrative vice president. He was a man of faith and a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather who was actively involved in each of their lives. Dewayne was preceded in death by his baby brother, Kevin Burney; and sister, Kimberly Stierwalt. SURVIVORS: Wife of 51 years, Marsha Burney; daughters and sons-in-law, Deedra and John Pace and Anndrea and Byron Myles; granddaughters, Jana, Julia and Jillian Pace and Brooklyn, Brenna and Jazmin Myles; twin sister, Ann Adams and husband, Dwayne. Dewayne will be greatly missed, but is Forever in our Hearts.