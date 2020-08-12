1/1
L. Dewayne Burney
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share L.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
L. Dewayne Burney AZLE--L. Dewayne Burney, 71, won the victory when he peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Lakeside. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Dewayne was born Oct. 19, 1948, in Fort Worth to Leslie and Carrie Monett Burney. He graduated salutatorian from Springtown High School. He married Marsha Dewveall on July 3, 1969, and they were blessed with two daughters. Dewayne worked at Greenwood Funeral Home from 1973 2011, retiring as administrative vice president. He was a man of faith and a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather who was actively involved in each of their lives. Dewayne was preceded in death by his baby brother, Kevin Burney; and sister, Kimberly Stierwalt. SURVIVORS: Wife of 51 years, Marsha Burney; daughters and sons-in-law, Deedra and John Pace and Anndrea and Byron Myles; granddaughters, Jana, Julia and Jillian Pace and Brooklyn, Brenna and Jazmin Myles; twin sister, Ann Adams and husband, Dwayne. Dewayne will be greatly missed, but is Forever in our Hearts.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
First Baptist Lakeside
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved