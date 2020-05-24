La Velta Williams BENBROOK--La Velta Williams, 85, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park, Fort Worth, Texas. La Velta was born Sept. 27, 1934, to Walter Lee and Ida Mary Hickok Carothers in Rosedale, Okla. Most of La Velta's childhood days were during the Depression, World War II and the Korean War. She grew up with four sisters and one brother. After high school, she had office employment in Oklahoma City. She worked at the NAS JRB Carswell Field MWR Administation. La Velta had residences in Oklahoma City, Copperas Cove, Texas, Philippines, Amarillo, Texas, Battle Creek, Mich., Moses Lake, Wash., and Benbrook, Texas. LaVelta traveled all 50 states, 20 countries and had five cruises. La Velta met and married John Williams on Jan. 4, 1957. La Velta guided her home well. John served our country 20 years in U.S. Air Force. Her family moved to Benbrook, Texas, in 1972 due to the Westworth Church of Christ and minister George Gray so their two sons could grow up in this congregation. La Velta was a coordinator for Visitors Followup. She started a ministry she called "Just Because." John and La Velta were interviewed on Channel II for "Texans with Character" regarding this ministry. La Velta loved family and everyone, was forgiving, liked to travel, crochet, loved to read; especially her Bible, and loved to do for others. La Velta was preceded in death by her parents; only brother, Willis Daniel Carothers; sister, Nadine Sue Carothers Cochran; and nephew, John Edward Daugherty. SURVIVORS: Husband, John; sons, David Wayne Williams and wife, Rhetta, and Stanley Gene Williams; grandchildren, John Dayton, Berry Wayne and Natalie Dawn; sisters, Wanda Hames, Bonnie Osborne and Doris Daugherty; and many nieces and nephews.