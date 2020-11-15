Laddie RejcekNovember 12, 1937 - November 12, 2020Burleson, Texas - Laddie John Rejcek, 83, of Burleson passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020.Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home, with a Rosary beginning at 5:00.Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Burleson Memorial Cemetery.Laddie was a devoted husband and father. He retired from Lockheed-Martin, after over 30 years of working as a machinist. He loved gardening, woodworking, and exploring on his computer. Laddie was a God fearing, hardworking man, who was devoted to providing for his family.He is survived by his sons, James Rejcek and wife, Judy, Thomas Rejcek and wife, Kari; daughter, Beckie Hindman and husband, Mark; sisters, Millie Acrey and Leona Peterson; brother, Harry Rejcek; grandchildren, Jeremy Rejcek and wife, Katie, Justin Rejcek, Jon Rejcek, Luke Rejcek, Caley Hindman, Addie Baldeschwiler and husband, Derek; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Rejcek and Kaitlyn Rejcek; and several nieces and nephews.