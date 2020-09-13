1/1
LaJan White-Sanford
1958 - 2020
LaJan White- Sanford
December 8, 1958 - September 6, 2020
Fort Worth, TX - LaJan White-Sanford was born Dec. 8, 1958 and regrettably passed away unexpectedly Sept. 6, 2020 at the age of 61.
Memorial: 2 p.m. Saturday, Greenwood Chapel.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers please consider donating to ASPCA, World Wildlife Fund and or Shriners Childrens Hospital.
In addition to her beloved husband, James D. Sanford she is survived by her mother, Janie LaRue; brother, Robbie White; closest friend, Stephanie Wilson; goddaughter, Desi McBrayer; brother and sister-in-law; numerous nieces, nephew, great-niece, great-nephew and other family members. As well as countless close friends and business associates.
LaJan was especially fond of children and animals and loved them dearly.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
