LaJan White- Sanford
December 8, 1958 - September 6, 2020
Fort Worth, TX - LaJan White-Sanford was born Dec. 8, 1958 and regrettably passed away unexpectedly Sept. 6, 2020 at the age of 61.
Memorial: 2 p.m. Saturday, Greenwood Chapel.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers please consider donating to ASPCA, World Wildlife Fund and or Shriners Childrens Hospital
.
In addition to her beloved husband, James D. Sanford she is survived by her mother, Janie LaRue; brother, Robbie White; closest friend, Stephanie Wilson; goddaughter, Desi McBrayer; brother and sister-in-law; numerous nieces, nephew, great-niece, great-nephew and other family members. As well as countless close friends and business associates.
LaJan was especially fond of children and animals and loved them dearly.