LaJan White- SanfordDecember 8, 1958 - September 6, 2020Fort Worth, TX - LaJan White-Sanford was born Dec. 8, 1958 and regrettably passed away unexpectedly Sept. 6, 2020 at the age of 61.Memorial: 2 p.m. Saturday, Greenwood Chapel.Memorials: In lieu of flowers please consider donating to ASPCA, World Wildlife Fund and or Shriners Childrens Hospital In addition to her beloved husband, James D. Sanford she is survived by her mother, Janie LaRue; brother, Robbie White; closest friend, Stephanie Wilson; goddaughter, Desi McBrayer; brother and sister-in-law; numerous nieces, nephew, great-niece, great-nephew and other family members. As well as countless close friends and business associates.LaJan was especially fond of children and animals and loved them dearly.