LaMarcus DeeShawn WrightJuly 9, 2009 - August 23, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - LaMarcus DeeShawn Wright passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the age of 11.A Celebration of Life will be held at Life Church in Fort Worth, TX at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020. LaMarcus will be laid to rest at Cedar Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Arlington, TX following the service.LaMarcus was born on July 9, 2009 to Marquis and LaNetta Wright.He is survived by his parents; his brothers, Darren, Marquis Jr., and Donovan; and his sisters, MaLiyah, La'Nya, and McKenzie. LaMarcus' bright personality and infectious smile will be missed by all who knew him.