1/1
LaMarcus DeeShawn Wright
2009 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LaMarcus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaMarcus DeeShawn Wright
July 9, 2009 - August 23, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - LaMarcus DeeShawn Wright passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the age of 11.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Life Church in Fort Worth, TX at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020. LaMarcus will be laid to rest at Cedar Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Arlington, TX following the service.
LaMarcus was born on July 9, 2009 to Marquis and LaNetta Wright.
He is survived by his parents; his brothers, Darren, Marquis Jr., and Donovan; and his sisters, MaLiyah, La'Nya, and McKenzie. LaMarcus' bright personality and infectious smile will be missed by all who knew him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved