Lana Lowry Hadlock HOUSTON -- Lana Lowry Hadlock, 74, was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on Thursday, the 18th of April 2019. Her heart, well exercised in expressions of love, just wore out. SERVICES: Family and friends find it appropriate that God would call Lana home during Holy Week. Her life was a true reflection of Christ's love and grace. It is thus fitting to celebrate Lana's life where she worshiped her Lord. As a longtime member, it is also fitting that her memorial service is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Tuesday, the 23rd of April, in the sanctuary of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Road in Houston, where the Rev. Bill Denham, Pastor of Caring Ministries, is to officiate. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the Fellowship Hall. The interment is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, the 24 th of April, at Colonial Gardens Cemetery, FM 31 Marshall, Texas 75672. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Monday, the 22 nd of April, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. MEMORIALS: In lieu of customary remembrances, memorials to honor Lana can be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, Texas 77030, where Lana volunteered weekly in memory of Frank to support the fight against cancer. Lana, the third and youngest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Hamilton Lowry, was born in Fort Worth. Lana was known as a burst of sunshine to everyone whose lives she touched. She is remembered as a dutiful daughter, a loyal sister, a loving wife, a deeply devoted mother and grandmother, and a trusted friend to many. A central part of Lana's life was her true love for Dr. Frank Hadlock. Lana and Frank shared a full, active life together. One was not mentioned without the other. After enjoying a few casual dates with Lana in Houston, Frank traveled to Kenya to serve for a year with American Doctors Abroad. Before returning, he sent her a postcard boldly stating, "Whoever you are dating, break up with him because I am coming home to marry you." Lana was annoyed but also excited. Sure enough, they married on the 26 th of July 1974. Words do not express the love and devotion that Frank and Lana had for each other and for their two beloved sons, Patrick and Christopher. Lana lovingly welcomed the addition of her daughters in law, Lindsay and Caroline. Were you to enjoy lunch with Lana, she would glow about each of her five grandchildren (Frank, Peter, Georgia, Campbell, and Collins), reflecting that special heartfelt delight that only a "Nana" can show. A cornerstone of Lana's life was her rare gift of cultivating and nurturing longtime friendships, and for connecting her many distinct circles of friends. Even her childhood Blue Bird troop members in Fort Worth to this day consider Lana one of their best friends. The same can be said from her vast company of friends from Arlington Heights High School and the University of Texas, her book club, Bible study, garden club, art classes, ballet guild, bridge groups and Mahjong tables, AA meetings, M.D. Anderson volunteers, and on and on. Yes, Lana was a true lover of people. In high school, Lana was elected cheerleader, football queen, and senior favorite; and, in college she joined Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Her popularity, however, was not a badge she wore. Lana remained humble about her beauty and keen wit. It was not uncommon to laugh along with her as she made herself the brunt of a joke. In addition to her many blessings, Lana also faced her share of hard times. She selflessly cared for her beloved husband Frank over seven years as he suffered the ravages of cancer before entering the Lord's presence in 2005. With this same fortitude, she and her late sister, Suzanne cared for their special-needs sister, Linda Kay who still lives in Fort Worth. Additionally, her courage, spiritual strength, and resilience helped her claim full victory several years ago over the addiction she faced following Frank's passing. Her ability to endure these challenges is a testament to God's strength and love within her. Lana is preceded in death by her parents, James and Christine Lowry; sister, Suzanne Lasko; and, her beloved husband Frank Hadlock. SURVIVORS: Lana is survived by son, Francis Patrick Hadlock IV and his wife, Lindsay, and their children, Francis Charles, Peter Livingston and Georgia Christine of Austin; son, Christopher Campbell Hadlock and his wife, Caroline, and their children, Constance Campbell and Lana Collins of Houston. Lana is also survived by her sister, Linda Kay Lowry. GEO. H. LEWIS SONS Ten Ten Bering Drive. Houston, Texas 77057-2110 p. (713) 789 - 3005



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary