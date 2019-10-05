|
Lana Sue Davis NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Lana Sue Davis, 72, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, 76012. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Lana's name to the at . Checks may be made to The and sent to P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Lana was born Oct. 12, 1946, in Fort Worth to George O. and Macie F. Longley. She was raised in Hurst, which was founded by her great-grandfather, William Letchworth Hurst. She worked as a legal assistant alongside her husband, Roy A. Davis. In her spare time, Lana loved to travel the world and was an avid SCUBA diver. She was a member of the American Paint Horse Association. She owned many horses, several of which she showed to become world champions. Lana loved watching professional sports, especially the Texas Rangers and the Dallas Cowboys. She also never missed an opportunity to see her grandchildren play baseball. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Lana had an adventurous personality and a smile that could light up any room. To meet Lana was to love her. Lana has left us with a lifetime of wonderful memories that everyone will cherish dearly. Preceding Lana in death were her father, George O Longley, and her mother, Macie F. Hurst Longley. SURVIVORS: Loving husband of 41 years, Roy A. Davis; sons, Dennis Johnson Jr. and wife, Bandi, and Brad Johnson; grandchildren, David Johnson and wife, Kayla, Haden Johnson and girlfriend, Taylor Ervin, and Hudson Johnson; great-grandchildren, Alivia and Ashton Johnson; and countless friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 5, 2019