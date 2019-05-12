|
|
Landa J. Aubrey FORT WORTH--On the evening of Monday, April 22, 2019, Landa J. Aubrey went to be with the Lord, at the age of 86. Landa was born in El Paso where she raised four children, Robert, Linda, Pamela and Julee. Landa was preceded in death by her mother, Katherine; husband, Wendell "Bruce" Aubrey; and son-in-law, Thomas Elam. SURVIVORS: Landa is survived by her children and their spouses, as well as 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 12, 2019