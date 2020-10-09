Lanelle Sonntag
May 31, 1934 - October 5, 2020
Crowley, Texas - Lanelle Sonntag, 86, passed away peacefully during the evening of Monday, October 5, 2020, at her home.
Graveside Service: 2 p.m. Friday, October 9, at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society
, in lieu of flowers.
Lanelle was born in Bosque County, Texas, on May 31, 1934. After graduating from Clifton High School, she continued her education at a business school in Dallas, and married Earl J. Sonntag in 1959. They had two sons, Brent and John.
Lanelle worked in several jobs as a bookkeeper, and later started a printing and wedding business with her husband, Earl. After he passed away in 2003, Lanelle married Willie Harris in 2006. Lanelle was active in her church, Christ Lutheran, in Fort Worth. She also volunteered for several causes, including the manufacturing of Braille bibles.
Lanelle is predeceased by her husband, Earl J. Sonntag; and her parents, Carl and Hattie Schminke.
She is survived by her sons, Brent E. Sonntag of Dallas and John G. Sonntag of Arlington, Va.; and by her second husband, Willie Harris of Crowley.