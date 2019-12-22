|
Laphelia Ann Moreland ARLINGTON--Laphelia Ann Moreland, 75, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at River Legacy Nature Center, 703 NW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington, Texas, 76006. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the World Wildlife Fund (https://www.worldwildlife.org/) in her memory. "Phe" was born in Little Rock, Ark., to Julius and Clara Chambers Scheidt. She attended some college at Bethany Nazarene College, apprenticed as a drafter, and stayed in the oil and gas industry in Dallas (Windsor Energy, Santa Fe Minerals, Encana) until her retirement at age 67. She remained married to Paul Michael Moreland for 46 years, until his death in 2009. A resident of Arlington since 1971, Phe was a member of Arlington First Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed her profession and colleagues, and loved traveling, cooking, hosting (everyone!), nature, birdwatching, gardening, tending to her kitties, and spending time with her beloved family. SURVIVORS: Son, Phillip Michael Moreland; daughter, Amy Laphelia Moreland; sister, Daphna Bickerstaff; grandsons, Dylan Moreland and Hunter Roberts; granddaughter, Aurora Victoria Moreland; brother-in-law, James Bickerstaff; daughters-in-law, Amber Moreland and Melanie Cofield; nieces, Patrice Bickerstaff Luehring and Trina Fink.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 22, 2019