|
|
Lark Lands ARLINGTON -- Lark Lands of Arlington and Georgetown, Colo. Lark Lands was born on September 5, 1950 to Dois and Lyndall (Armistead) Lands in Houston, Texas. Lark passed away November 18, 2019 in Georgetown, Colo. SERVICES: Lark's wishes were that she be laid to rest with her Father and Brother in a private ceremony in Commerce, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to either the or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. She attended elementary and high school in Arlington, Texas. Those who knew Lark would say she was an incredible person. Because of her research in AIDS/HIV, she helped thousands of people, both directly and through her lectures and writing. Today that number more likely extends to millions world-wide. For many years she traveled as a featured speaker giving as many as 40 speeches per year in different cities in the U.S. and abroad. Many people attribute their survival, or a significant share of it, to Lark's expertise and guidance. Lark's last project was working with people living with HIV and with the AIDS orphans project she cofounded in South Africa. Lark was preceded in death by her parents, Dois and Lyndall Lands and her brother, Larry Lands. SURVIVORS: Her son, Wes Woods, daughter-in-law, Preeti Woods and grandson, Welden Woods of Little Rock, Ark.; her sister-in-law, JoAnna Lands of North Richland Hills; her aunt, Mrs. Norma Lands of San Antonio; and numerous cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020