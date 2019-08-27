|
Laro Myers FORT WORTH - Laro Provence Myers departed this life on Friday, August 23, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m., Thursday, August 29, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Ft. Worth, Texas Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, August 28, Biggers Funeral Home, Lake Worth, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ft. Worth Firefighter's Relief Fund Association, P.O. Box 638, Ft. Worth, Texas 76115, or Assist the Officer, Ft. Worth, at their website atofortworth.org because as Laro said, "Police and firefighters don't get paid enough for what they do!" A friend referred to Laro Myers as "one of God's ladies." Indeed, she was. She raised her kids to not be "tacky" or act "ugly." She showed her love for her family in many different ways. Her children grew up thinking everybody's mother cooked a meat, two vegetables, homemade bread, and dessert for supper. They grew up thinking everybody's mother sewed and made beautiful clothes. They grew up thinking everybody's mother gave unconditional love. Only as adults did they realize how rare their mother's love was. Laro's parents were Arthur B. and Ila Alice Provence who provided well for their children during our nation's most difficult economic period. Born to a family of ten children, Laro grew up on a dairy farm in southeast Oklahoma. She was a child of the Great Depression and had dresses made from flour sacks and lunches of biscuits and ham in a syrup bucket. To get to school, she crossed a creek on a "footlog" cut by her father. She was "country before country was cool." When her youngest child was in high school, Laro entered the workforce as a baker in Ft. Worth ISD's cafeteria system. Later as a school cafeteria manager, Laro ran a tight ship, made lifelong friends, and was named "Best Cookie Maker in Ft. Worth ISD." Laro's grands and great- grands all have wonderful memories of Grandmother's amazing skill at back scratching, making biscuits and chocolate gravy, and how everyone just seemed to mellow out the moment they entered her door. Laro's last few weeks of life on earth were not easy, but even though her body was broken, her spirit never was. SURVIVORS: Big sister Bernice Collie (age 100); brothers Chuck and Buck Provence; and baby sister, Patsy Renner; children June Wilkins, Lynn Canup (Butch), Harlan Myers (Paula), and Judy Stricklin (Dan); grandchildren Melissa Thill (Arvid), Terrie Vanderlugt (Ethan), Robby Phenix (Amanda), Mandy Read (Daron), Tory Williams (Gina), Lance Williams (Rachel), Ashton Myers (Simmie), Stephanie Stricklin, Jennifer Stricklin (Daniel); 12 great- grandchildren; four great- great grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 27, 2019