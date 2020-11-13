Larry Adkisson

November 27, 1946 - November 10, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, Larry Adkisson, loving husband, father, grandfather and minister, went to be with the Lord at the age of 73. He graciously served in many different roles throughout his life: military veteran, youth minister, choir/music director, missionary, and Pastor. Each of these roles he embraced with a servant's heart. His last day on earth was spent serving others.

Survived by his loving wife LaRue Adkisson; daughter Lisa Simmons and husband Chad; daughter Lanee' Jones and husband Travis; son Brian Adkisson and wife Meredith; either grandchildren: Emily Simmons, Melissa Jones, Ben Simmons, Madison Jones, Max Jones, Ella Adkisson, Maelie Adkisson, and Tatum Adkisson; sister Darla Scroggins and husband Kent, sister Charme Cone; sister-in-law Billie Roach and husband James, sister-in-law Vicki Dalton and Husband Gary, sister-in-law Kathy O'Neal; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by father Rev. Hugh Adkisson; mother Aldera Adkisson; sister Dana Adkisson, brother-in-law Mark Cone.

The visitation will be held Friday, November 13th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Metropolitan Baptist Church. The service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 14th at Metropolitan: 6051 Azle Avenue, Lake Worth, TX 76135







