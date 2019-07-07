Larry Allen Nichols COLLEYVILLE--Larry Allen Nichols, born in Hutchinson, Kan., March 17, 1945, to Jerry and Ruth Fisher Nichols, passed away in Lawrence, Kan., on Monday, May 6, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at First United Methodist Church of Colleyville, 1000 Church St., Colleyville. MEMORIALS: Memorial contributions may be made to The or the Humane Society of North Texas. Larry received a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree, with a major in commercial art from the University of Kansas in 1968. He then proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1968-1974. Larry later became a partner and creative director in the Emerson, Nichols and Bailey advertising agency in Topeka, Kan. Larry, and his wife, Dara Lee Knouse, whom he married Oct. 25, 1980, in Topeka, moved to the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex when the ad agency moved their offices to Texas in 1982. When Larry retired from the agency in 1989, he started working on stringed instruments as a hobby and was later hired by Brook Mays in Dallas to repair all their stringed instruments, working with the area school districts' orchestra programs. Larry was with Brook Mays from 1990-2005. Larry was a very talented artist working in numerous mediums, and his hobbies included building beautiful wood furniture, wood musical instruments, clocks and carved ducks, and well as pen and ink drawings. He had a lifelong love of music, and ultimately collected nearly 12,000 vinyl records. Larry had a wonderful sense of humor, and a dry wit to match, making everyone around him laugh. Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Dara Nichols, on Aug. 26, 2016; and by his father, mother and stepmother. SURVIVORS: Larry is survived by his sister and her husband, Linda and John Mullens of Lawrence, Kan.; son, Haynes (Chris) and Anne Nichols, Kansas City; daughter, Kate Nichols Majeskey, Kansas City; grandchildren, Kenny and Madison Majeskey, and Grant and Alec Nichols; nephew, Jeffrey Osborne; great-niece and nephew, Taylor and Zander Osborne; close friends, Brian and Sami Roop, and their sons, Bradley and Stephen; and several cousins.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 7, 2019