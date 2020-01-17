|
|
Larry Ameen Basheer FORT WORTH -- Larry Ameen Basheer, 73, insurance and securities entrepreneur, entered rest January 14, 2020 SERVICE: 10 a.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 in the Chapel at Historic Baker Funeral Home, 301 E. Rosedale. Burial: Friendship Memorial Cemetery, in Tatum, Texas. Larry Basheer was born February 2, 1946 to the late Gilbert and Rodessa Bush Glaspie, Sr.. He served honorably in the U S Army. SURVIVORS: Wife of 33 years, Dorett Basheer; son, Najee Basheer (Rolanda); daughters, Kena Baugh (Michael), Najla Hendrix (Gerald) and DeShayla Strachan; sister, Shirley Walker; 4 grandchildren; a host of other family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 17, 2020