Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
301 East Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-332-4468
Larry Ameen Basheer

Larry Ameen Basheer Obituary
Larry Ameen Basheer FORT WORTH -- Larry Ameen Basheer, 73, insurance and securities entrepreneur, entered rest January 14, 2020 SERVICE: 10 a.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 in the Chapel at Historic Baker Funeral Home, 301 E. Rosedale. Burial: Friendship Memorial Cemetery, in Tatum, Texas. Larry Basheer was born February 2, 1946 to the late Gilbert and Rodessa Bush Glaspie, Sr.. He served honorably in the U S Army. SURVIVORS: Wife of 33 years, Dorett Basheer; son, Najee Basheer (Rolanda); daughters, Kena Baugh (Michael), Najla Hendrix (Gerald) and DeShayla Strachan; sister, Shirley Walker; 4 grandchildren; a host of other family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 17, 2020
