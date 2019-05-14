|
Larry Benton Harrison FORT WORTH--Larry B. Harrison passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. MEMORIALS: Memorials in honor of Mr. Harrison may be sent to the TCU Band. Larry was an accomplished trumpet player, a dedicated educator, and an avid TCU fan. Larry received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Music from TCU and was a member of the Horned Frog Band. He shared his love of music with many in a variety of settings that included churches, weddings, and a variety of concert venues. During his career, he toured with many jazz and big bands throughout the country and abroad. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Hoy and Helen Harrison; and brother, David Harrison. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Bobbi Harrison; son, Jeff Harrison; daughter, Julie Harrison; brother, Foy Harrison and wife, Diane; niece, Lauren Harrison; and nephew, Hunter Harrison.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 14, 2019