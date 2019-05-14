Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
For more information about
Larry Harrison
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Benton Harrison


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry Benton Harrison Obituary
Larry Benton Harrison FORT WORTH--Larry B. Harrison passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. MEMORIALS: Memorials in honor of Mr. Harrison may be sent to the TCU Band. Larry was an accomplished trumpet player, a dedicated educator, and an avid TCU fan. Larry received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Music from TCU and was a member of the Horned Frog Band. He shared his love of music with many in a variety of settings that included churches, weddings, and a variety of concert venues. During his career, he toured with many jazz and big bands throughout the country and abroad. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Hoy and Helen Harrison; and brother, David Harrison. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Bobbi Harrison; son, Jeff Harrison; daughter, Julie Harrison; brother, Foy Harrison and wife, Diane; niece, Lauren Harrison; and nephew, Hunter Harrison.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Download Now