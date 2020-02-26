|
|
Dr. Larry Bowman GRANBURY--Dr. Larry Bowman, 70, of Granbury, Texas, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: An outdoor come-and-go celebration of his life is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Camp Thurman, 3001 Sarah Drive, Pantego, Texas, 76013. MEMORIALS: The family requests that donations be made to a camper scholarship fund created in his name. Larry was born Aug. 6, 1949, in Waco, Texas. He married Donna in 1971, and they lived together in Arlington, Texas, for 46 years. Together they raised three children. He leaves a strong legacy of Christ-centered faith to his three children: Blake Bowman and wife, Kari, Brad Bowman and wife, Sherri, and Bart Bowman and wife, Katie. He also leaves to cherish his memory seven loving grandchildren. Larry was a dentist and ran his own practice with Donna as his dental hygienist in River Oaks for over 40 years until they retired in 2015.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020