Larry Carl Bridgewater FORT WORTH--Larry Carl Bridgewater, the second child of four, was born into a loving and devoted Christian family on Aug. 10, 1948, in Cleburne, Texas. On Friday, May 22, 2020, God Almighty summoned him home to spend eternity in a land of peace and joy. PUBLIC VISITATION: Noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Serenity Funerals & Cremations, 4725 Vermont Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76115. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Pilgrim Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 4800 S. Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76119. Mr. Bridgewater's celebration of life will be private and by invite only. SURVIVORS: Left to mourn and cherish his memory are sisters, Billie Liggins Reed, Linda Bridgewater Milligan of Houston, Texas, and Pamela Reed of Fort Worth, Texas; brother, Willie D. Reed Jr. (Andrea); nephew, Geral Matthews of Fort Worth, Texas; goddaughter, Danielle Liggins of Fort Worth, Texas; and a host of relatives and friends.