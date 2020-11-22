Larry Carlos HammondsOctober 3, 1946 - November 17, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Larry Carlos Hammonds, 74, passed away Tuesday, Nov.17, 2020.Graveside: 11 a.m. Monday at Greenwood Memorial Park, 3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth. Visitation will be held privately.Larry was born Oct. 3, 1946, to John Carlos and Mattie Hammonds, in Sulphur Springs. He graduated Brewer High School in 1965 and received his Associate of Arts degree from Weatherford College in 1975 and BBA from Texas Wesleyan in 1981.Larry served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1966-1972. He worked as Tax Assessor for the White Settlement ISD, Arlington ISD, and spent the last 37 years as Chief Appraiser for Parker County Appraisal District.He was a member of the Kiwanis and Weatherford Rotary Club. Larry loved to fish, hunt, garden, golf, but mostly spending time with his family.He was greatly respected by his family, friends and those he worked with.Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Bobby Hammonds.Survivors: Wife of 53 years, Beverly Sue Hammonds; sons, Phil Hammonds and wife, Cindy and their children, Ryan, Lauren and Taylor all of Granbury and Jeff Hammonds and wife, Susan and their children, Barrett and Brenley, all of Fort Worth; sisters, Melba Martin, Jane Davis and husband, Lowell, Pat Harwell and husband, Abner and Joyce Davis and husband, Rodry; and numerous nieces and nephews.