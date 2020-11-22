1/1
Larry Carlos Hammonds
1946 - 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Larry Carlos Hammonds, 74, passed away Tuesday, Nov.17, 2020.
Graveside: 11 a.m. Monday at Greenwood Memorial Park, 3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth. Visitation will be held privately.
Larry was born Oct. 3, 1946, to John Carlos and Mattie Hammonds, in Sulphur Springs. He graduated Brewer High School in 1965 and received his Associate of Arts degree from Weatherford College in 1975 and BBA from Texas Wesleyan in 1981.
Larry served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1966-1972. He worked as Tax Assessor for the White Settlement ISD, Arlington ISD, and spent the last 37 years as Chief Appraiser for Parker County Appraisal District.
He was a member of the Kiwanis and Weatherford Rotary Club. Larry loved to fish, hunt, garden, golf, but mostly spending time with his family.
He was greatly respected by his family, friends and those he worked with.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Bobby Hammonds.
Survivors: Wife of 53 years, Beverly Sue Hammonds; sons, Phil Hammonds and wife, Cindy and their children, Ryan, Lauren and Taylor all of Granbury and Jeff Hammonds and wife, Susan and their children, Barrett and Brenley, all of Fort Worth; sisters, Melba Martin, Jane Davis and husband, Lowell, Pat Harwell and husband, Abner and Joyce Davis and husband, Rodry; and numerous nieces and nephews.




Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Memories & Condolences
November 21, 2020
One of the most kindest, fair, smart, trustworth, articulate men I've ever known. We are all better people for knowing and working with Larry over the years. Thank you Larry and may God bless your family and all that loved you.
Stephen Dunson
Friend
November 21, 2020
November 20, 2020
Jeff and Mrs. Hammonds,

I really liked your Dad. I thought highly of him.

God Bless,
Bric Purselley
Friend
