Larry Dwayne Earl FORT WORTH--Larry Dwayne Earl entered into his Heavenly Home to be with God on Monday, May 11, 2020, with his loving family by his side. VIEWING: With limitation due to CCOVID-19 distancing protocols, public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m.Thursday, May 14, at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors. Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: in lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Larry in a special way may make gifts in his memory to support the American Cancer Society. Larry was born Dec. 27, 1950, in Waco, Texas, to Richard and Dorothy Williams Earl. Larry's early childhood years were also cherished with his maternal grandmother, Irene Taylor. Larry gave his life to the Lord at an early age. He was a current member of First Saint John Cathedral in Fort Worth, Texas, under the leadership of Bishop Kenneth Spears. Larry was educated in the Waco Independent School District, where he graduated from Moorehouse High School. In 1968 Larry enlisted in the United States Air Force where he honorably served his country. Larry worked as a material handler for Advance Transformers in Carrollton, Texas, where he retired after 27 years. He later worked for Mercedes Benz as a key programmer, retiring in 2013 after 10 years. Larry married the love of his life, Lori Collier, in 1989, from this union Lauren Elizabeth was born. He loved his family and enjoyed art, boxing and his favorite NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys. Larry was preceded in death by his grandmother; parents; son, Larry Logan-Earl; and sister, Charlotte Howard. Love and memories will never fade away in the hearts of his family left to be comforted his wife, Lori; daughter; Lauren, sisters, Altermise Howell and Carlas Watson; brother, Robert Huckaby (Lynette); a host of nephews, nieces, other family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 13, 2020.