Larry Hilburn FORT WORTH-- Larry Hilburn, 61, passed away February 8, 2020. SERVICE: 11 a.m., Sat. Feb. 15, 2020 at Great Commission B.Ch., 7700 McCart Ave., Fort Worth, Texas. Wake: 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., Fri., Feb. 14, 2020 at Golden Gate F.H., 5701 E Loop 820 So., Fort Worth, Texas. SURVIVORS: Larry was proceeded in death by his father Archie Hilburn Sr and his daughter Irish Shanel Thomas. He leaves to cherish his loving memories: wife, Charlotte Hilburn; daughters, Chaunte Ramirez (Felix) and Stephanie Eubanks (Maurice); sons, Terrance Timms, LaMarcus Timms, and Harold Timms(Natasha); mother, Eunice Hill; stepfather Sonny Hill; sister, Darlene Hilburn Houston (Steve); brothers, Vernard Hilburn (LaMildred), Christopher Hilburn, and Archie Hilburn, Jr (Natascha); stepbrothers, Rickey, Ruedie, Thaddeus and Sammie Hill; stepsister, Donna Johnson; mother in law, Hattie L. Timms; sister in laws, Lori Timms, and Andrea Timms-Williams; brother in law, Stephen Timms; 18 grandchildren; great grandchildren; Goddaughter, Tiffany Tarkington; a host of other family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 14, 2020