Larry Taylor
Larry G. Taylor Obituary
Larry G. Taylor FORT WORTH--Larry G. Taylor passed on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. HOMEGOING SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Great Commission Baptist Church, 7700 McCart Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, Dr. Douglas E. Brown, pastor. Visitation: You may visit Captain Taylor from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors. Visitation: The family will receive guests from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Great Commission Baptist Church. Burial: 9 a.m. Thursday, Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. SURVIVORS: Left with sweet memories, loving spouse, Toni Taylor; dedicated children, Larry Taylor Jr. and Jackie Matthews; loyal siblings, Otis Taylor, John Taylor and Barbara Taylor-Zamora (George); precious grandchildren, Christian, Braylon, Justin, Tianna, Markeysha, Madison and Addison; a host of family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 22, 2019
