Larry Gene Garrison
July 29, 1936 - August 29, 2020
North Richland Hills, TX - Larry Gene Garrison will always be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, brother and loyal friend to all that knew and loved him.
Larry was born July 29, 1936, in Fort Worth, Texas, to R.E. and Docia Garrison, and he was the youngest of three boys.
Larry was a 1954 graduate of North Side High School in Fort Worth, Texas. There he excelled in both football and track. He went on to attend Texas A&M University where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets and ran track on a scholarship. He continued to date, Gladys Finch, his high school sweetheart, and they later married on June 7, 1958. They had been married for almost 60 years before she passed away.
Upon completion of his Bachelor's in Architecture at A&M, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed in multiple U.S. bases and served duty in Viet Nam and Saudi Arabia. While still serving in the USAF, he obtained his Master's Degree in Architecture from the University of Texas in Austin. After 20 years of service, he retired as a lieutenant colonel before entering private business in the Fort Worth area. He served as facility director for the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District and the Keller Independent School District before completing his career as a campus master planner at Texas Christian University.
Larry will be remembered as being a vivid storyteller with a tremendous sense of humor. He loved trains, traveling and was a devoted Fightin' Texas Aggie fan. He was a faithful follower of Christ and a longtime member of Pipeline Road/Legacy Church of Christ where he served as a greeter for many years.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in honor of Larry G. Garrison to the American Diabetes Association
.
Larry lost his wife, Gladys, in May 2018.
Survivors: He is survived by children, his son, Russell and his wife, Susan, of Keller, Texas and their children, Cayce Mihills, her husband, Dr. Cody Mihills, of Colleyville, Texas, Kent Garrison and his wife, Zoe, of Fort Worth, Texas, and Allie Garrison of Dallas, Texas; his daughter, Judy Tuttle and her husband, Jim Tuttle, of Lincoln, Neb., and their children, Kristin Rampton, her husband, Ryan Rampton, of Midland, Texas, and Carson Tuttle and his wife, Natalie, of Iowa City, Iowa; his daughter, Amy Powell and her husband, Dr. Justin Powell, and their children, Garrison Powell and his wife, Brianna, Drew, and Luke Powell, all of Abilene, Texas. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Andy, Carter, Charlee and Claire Mihills of Colleyville, Texas, and Lucy and Lincoln Rampton of Midland. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Finch Garrison; his parents, R.E. and Docia Garrison; and two brothers, John Garrison and Jim Garrison.